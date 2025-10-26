Salina Halloween Fun Continues

Halloween is right around the corner, and the candy is already filling up buckets.

Kids dressed up and headed out this weekend to numerous Trunk or Treats in the area, including Marshall Motors, Community Halloween Party at Salina Fieldhouse, and the VFW.

Among more planned events is “Cops and Costumes”. This event has become a must stop for a kid friendly Halloween experience in Salina. Salina It will take October 31st from 4pm to 6pm at the Salina Police Department located at 255 North 10th Street. Salina Police officers will be on hand to greet children and adults and hand out tasty treats and stickers. Children will have a chance to take some great photos with officers and enjoy the vehicles on display.

Cops and Costumes includes: Giveaways: candy, sticker badges

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

The fun continue this week with the following events:

Thursday, October 30th

21 W Diamond Dr @ 3 pm

Friday, October 31st