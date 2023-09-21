Salina Grace Now Part of Project Salina

A new organization has been added to the Project Salina effort. Salina Grace has joined Project Salina.

According to Project Salina, Salina Grace will begin getting assistance immediately.

Salina Grace is a community resource center. They are currently located at 142 S. 7th in Salina but will be moving soon to 315 S. Broadway. Salina Grace is a day shelter that has case management services available to those that need it. It not only provides people a place for a hot meal, but also provides case managers that can get them signed up with programs to help them get started on the road to independence.

Salina Grace serves approximately 15,000 meals a year and currently gets assistance from local churches and other various donors.

Salina Grace joins the list of agencies that receives assistance. When Project Salina started in 1990, Project Salina collected food products for the Emergency Aid Food Bank, DVACK, Salvation Army, The Ashby House and the Salina Rescue Mission.

While Project Salina collects food donations in May, the effort now fills the needs of the agencies throughout the entire year. If an agency is running low on food, Project Salina purchases the food they need to keep their shelves full so they can continue to help those that need it. The agency picks the food up at the grocery store when it comes in and takes it directly to their warehouse.

Project Salina accepts cash donations year round by writing out a check to Project Salina and send them to Project Salina, PO Box 2861, Salina KS 67402-2861. You can also donate online at https://www.projectsalina.com/ take-action.