Salina Grace and Rescue Mission Strengthen Partnership

A couple of Salina organizations who work with those in need, especially the homeless, have strengthened their partnership. The Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Grace are now working in joint management.

Brittany Willer has been selected as Director of Donor Engagement and Development, as of June 17th.

According to the organizations, in this role Willer will strengthen support for Salina Grace and the Salina Rescue Mission through private funding, grant writing, and strategic alliances. The partnership between the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Grace continues to strengthen, as the two organizations now share the same Executive Director and the same Director of Donor Engagement and Development.

This is not a new partnership, as the Salina Rescue Mission has looked to support the efforts of Salina Grace since its inception in 2017. “By sharing staffing resources, we help to minimize overhead expenses while making both organizations stronger through collaborating on efforts to address homelessness in our community,” according to Chad Young, Executive Director of both organizations.

“The Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Grace are thrilled to welcome Brittany to our team,” says Young. “Her strong community connections, ability to identify opportunities and address challenges, plus her strong faith-based background, will be such strong assets for us moving forward.” Since 1981, the Salina Rescue Mission has provided core services such as food, shelter, and faith-filled recovery programs to the homeless community

A native of Salina who grew up in Topeka, Willer has lived and worked in Salina for about 15 years. Before joining the Salina Rescue Mission team, Willer served as an Impact Officer for The Land Institute, working nationally with sustainability supporters and future givers. In her career, Willer also has provided energy and direction to organizations including Jones Gillam Renz Architects, First Presbyterian Church Salina, and Lauck Insurance Agency.

Across the region, Willer has supported numerous civic and community causes, including Salina Area Young Professionals, Crosspoint Salina, the Salina Arts and Humanities Commission, the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum, and the Love Chloe Foundation. She is married to Thaine Willer, who coaches and teaches at South Middle School. They share two sons and are family to two cats and one dog.