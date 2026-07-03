First Bike Maintenance Station Dedicated

Officials gathered this week to celebrate the installation of Salina’s first public bicycle maintenance station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new station located at Bill Burke Park is now providing all cyclists with free accessible tools and a bike repair stand to do basic maintenance and repairs. This was created via a partnership between the City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department and the Salina Mobility Working Group.

Projects like this help create and expand transportation options throughout Salina. The ribbon-cutting ceremony recognized the installation and publicized the partnerships that made this project come to life.

This station was designed to support all cyclists by providing supplies for everyday repairs, like flat tires, damaged seats, or minor mechanical issues. It is located in an area of Bill Burke Park that is easy to view and encourages all to use. If you would like to go give it a try, you can find it located under the Field 8 scoreboard towards the back of the park.