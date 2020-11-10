Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 27 °

Salina Founders and Pioneers Honored

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2020

Cold blustery weather Â did not deter a small group from gathering Tuesday morning to honor Salinaâ€™s town founders.

Representatives from the Smoky Hill Museum and the City of Salina will gathered at Gypsum Hill Cemetery to honor town founders and other pioneers buried locally, many of whom are veterans.

Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock shared remarks about town foundersâ€™ civic and military contributions before laying a commemorative wreath at each grave.

Among Salinaâ€™s founders who were honored include veteran Col. William Phillips, who worked as a war correspondent for Horace Greeleyâ€™s New York Tribune and as a commander during the Civil War.

Other town founders honored include Alexander M. and Christina Phillips Campbell and David L. Phillips.

Salina settlershonored who also served in the military include Margaret and Benjamin J.F. Hanna, who started Salinaâ€™s first newspaper, and Oscar and Johanna Seitz, who came from Germany in the 1860s and started several longtime businesses bearing their family name.

The fresh-greenery commemorative wreaths were donated by BEL Tree Farm and the Michelle and Aaron Peck family.

The Ceremony concluded with a Veteranâ€™s Day and communitywide prayer of blessing, given by the Very Rev. David B. Hodges, dean of Christ Episcopal Cathedral, a downtown-Salina historic church.

Similar memorial wreaths are available through the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museumâ€™s Poinsettia & Wreath Sale, with pre-ordering available through November 16th.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Founders and Pioneers Honore...

Cold blustery weather Â did not deter a small group from gathering Tuesday morning to honor Salinaâ€...

November 10, 2020 Comments

Abilene Church to Host Community Th...

Kansas News

November 10, 2020

A Day of Honor on November 11

Kansas News

November 10, 2020

McPherson County Going Back to Phas...

COVID-19 Top News

November 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Abilene Church to Host Co...
November 10, 2020Comments
A Day of Honor on Novembe...
November 10, 2020Comments
Clay County Public Office...
November 10, 2020Comments
Violent Altercation Insid...
November 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices