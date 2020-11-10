Salina Founders and Pioneers Honored

Cold blustery weather Â did not deter a small group from gathering Tuesday morning to honor Salinaâ€™s town founders.

Representatives from the Smoky Hill Museum and the City of Salina will gathered at Gypsum Hill Cemetery to honor town founders and other pioneers buried locally, many of whom are veterans.

Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock shared remarks about town foundersâ€™ civic and military contributions before laying a commemorative wreath at each grave.

Among Salinaâ€™s founders who were honored include veteran Col. William Phillips, who worked as a war correspondent for Horace Greeleyâ€™s New York Tribune and as a commander during the Civil War.

Other town founders honored include Alexander M. and Christina Phillips Campbell and David L. Phillips.

Salina settlershonored who also served in the military include Margaret and Benjamin J.F. Hanna, who started Salinaâ€™s first newspaper, and Oscar and Johanna Seitz, who came from Germany in the 1860s and started several longtime businesses bearing their family name.

The fresh-greenery commemorative wreaths were donated by BEL Tree Farm and the Michelle and Aaron Peck family.

The Ceremony concluded with a Veteranâ€™s Day and communitywide prayer of blessing, given by the Very Rev. David B. Hodges, dean of Christ Episcopal Cathedral, a downtown-Salina historic church.

Similar memorial wreaths are available through the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museumâ€™s Poinsettia & Wreath Sale, with pre-ordering available through November 16th.