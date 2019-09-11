Salina First Responders Pause to Remember

The Salina Fire Department Wednesday morning paused to remember, and honor their brother and sister firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice 18 years ago.

A September 11th remembrance event in Salina began at the exact time the first airliner crashed into one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th, 2001.

A large group of Salina Firefighters, Salina Police Officers, and Saline County Sheriff Deputies gathered at the tribute plaza at Salina Fire Station #1 to be a part of the event.

The Salina Fire Department Honor Guard anchored the ceremony, marching out to the flagpole, and standing at attention the entire time. In between, several symbolic remembrances were held. Dispatch toned out a memorial, all units at all stations pulled out onto the front pad with emergency lights on for 1 minute, a last alarm of 3 rings, 3 times on a bell was sounded, and there was a moment of silence.

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse briefly spoke. He reminded everyone to keep alive the spirit of compassion and service that united Americans in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. September 11th is now federally recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, establishing a tradition of national engagement in charitable acts as a tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders of 9/11. Royse challenged everyone to do a good deed today.

The ceremony in Salina was one of many around the country, as Americans remember those killed 18 years ago in the terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died when four hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center complex, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Commemoration events were also held at Ground Zero in New York, the Pentagon, and at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)