Salina Fire Department Under Investigation

Todd PittengerAugust 5, 2021

A news story has prompted an investigation of the Salina Fire Department.

The City of Salina says they are aware of allegations relating to the Salina Fire Department conveyed in a recent news story that aired on KWCH. The story alleges time theft has been going on, potentially costing the city into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The city says such allegations are being taken very seriously.

City legal counsel previously engaged BKD CPAs & Advisors to perform forensic accounting services and prepare a forensic accounting report   The report is scheduled to be released and presented to the Salina City Commission by BKD on Monday, August 16, 2021.

To preserve the integrity of potential administrative action(s) regarding specific employees, no allegations or findings regarding specific employees will be discussed during the presentation, nor will such detail be disclosed by the report.

