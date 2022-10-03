Salina Fire Department “Lighting Up Red”

The Salina Fire Department will be among agencies who “Lighting the Night” and ring “Bells Across America”.

According to the agency, to honor the sacrifices of their brothers and sisters, the Salina Fire Department will be holding a “Bells Across America” service this coming Sunday Sunday, October 9th, at 8:00 AM in front of Salina Fire Station #1 at 222 W. Elm Street, Salina. All are welcome to attend and observe.

The agency also invites landmarks, fire and community organizations, businesses, and homes across the nation to light up red during the week of October 2nd through 9th, leading up to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, October 9.