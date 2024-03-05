Salina Fire Department Earns Reaccreditation

The Salina Fire Department has been reaccredited.

According to the agency, they have met criteria established through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

The Salina Fire Department is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). The Salina Fire Department is one of a handful of agencies in Kansas with Accredited Agency Status.

CFAI is dedicated to assisting fire and emergency service agencies worldwide in achieving excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous quality improvement and enhance service delivery to their communities.

The CFAI process provides an agency with an improvement model to assess its service delivery and performance internally. Then, it works with a team of peers from other agencies to verify and validate their completed self-assessment.

The Salina Fire Department’s Reaccredited Agency status demonstrates a commitment to providing the community with the highest quality of service. They have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of the agency and locate areas where they can improve the quality of the services.

The successful reaccreditation process is a testament to the collaborative spirit and mutual support that characterizes Salina’s approach to excellence and improvement. Support from other city agencies was a cornerstone of the success, demonstrating a collective commitment to upholding the highest standards.

Equally crucial was support from the city manager’s office, whose leadership and endorsement of the process were instrumental in navigating the complexities of accreditation. This synergy not only propelled the agency toward its goal but also reinforced the foundation of interagency cooperation and leadership support that is vital for achieving such significant milestones.