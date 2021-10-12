Salina Fire Chief on KSAL

October is Fire Prevention Month across the nation.

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse stopped into the KSAL Morning News Extra and says prevention really begins with the blueprints on new commercial projects – and that strict city building codes have been a key in keeping Salina safe.

With cold weather coming, Royse added to get your furnace checked by a licensed professional at least once a year. Plug space heaters directly into the wall and don’t use extension cords. Keep combustibles away from the heater. Wood burning stoves and chimneys should be checked and cleaned annually.