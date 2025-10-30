Salina Fire Chief Honored

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson has been named the Kansas State Association of Fire ChiefsState Fire Chief of the Year.

According to the City, this award recognizes outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication within the firefighting profession. Recipients exemplify excellence in guiding their departments, advancing public safety, and serving their communities with integrity and commitment.

Chief Pearson’s recognition highlights his exceptional leadership of the Salina Fire Department, where he has fostered a culture of professionalism, safety, and continuous development among personnel. His work in strategic planning, community engagement, and emergency response has strengthened both departmental effectiveness and community trust.

Pearson was named Salina Fire Chief back in February. Prior to becoming the leader of the organization, his experience includes Deputy Fire Chief, EMS Chief, Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic. He joined the Salina Fire Department with volunteer firefighter and EMT experience in a previous community. He is the current Kansas State Firefighters Association President and serves on the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services.

The City of Salina extends its congratulations to Chief Pearson on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his continued leadership and service to the communit