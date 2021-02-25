Salina Fieldhouse Reopens With Several Upcoming Events

The Salina City Commission voted to reopen the doors to the Salina Fieldhouse on Monday and with that, numerous events are now scheduled in the upcoming months.

MAYB Basketball says that they have at least five basketball tournaments scheduled from March 20-July 24.

With that, the Fieldhouse says that their first sports tournament is an HOA Volleyball tournament, scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7.

The Fieldhouse will then begin booking for rentals the following day, Monday, March 8.

The Salina Fieldhouse had been closed since Nov. 2020 due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases in and around Saline County.