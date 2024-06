A 48-year old Salina female was injured in a single-car crash June 12th.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies navigated to the US-81 highway, at milepost 159 around 6:08 pm, when Jennifer Alley was driving her Toyota Corolla and rolled multiple times into a ditch. Alley believed her rear tire on the driver’s side blew out.

Alley refused medical treatment on the scene of the accident, but later took herself to Salina Regional to be treated.

Alley suffered contusions to the body.