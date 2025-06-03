Salina FD Water Rescue Team Deploys

A team from the Salina Fire Department is among water rescue teams who deployed on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office, Tuesday storms combined with recent rainfall, created serious flooding concerns across the state, especially in the eastern and southeastern regions.

In response, the agency, working with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, deployed water rescue teams from its regional Search and Rescue Task Forces to strategic locations in the eastern and southeastern part of the state.

These teams are staged and ready to respond if requested. Agencies deploying include:

Garden City Fire Department

Liberal Fire Department

Manhattan Fire Department

Great Bend Fire Department

Salina Fire Department

McPherson Fire Department

Junction City Fire Department

The Salina Fire Department deployed a six person team and two boats to assist with any requests to the potential flooding.

Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation Tuesday at 2:08 p.m. due to heavy rainfall impacting portions of the state with the potential of flooding and flash flooding. This declaration allows resources to be used to provide state assistance.

“Flood waters can be deceptive; and it only takes 18 inches of water to float a car,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “If you are traveling in areas with heavy rainfall, I encourage you to remember one simple phrase if there is water on the roadway: ‘Turn around, don’t drown.”