Salina FD to Pause and Remember

The Salina Fire Department Saturday morning will pause to remember, and honor their brother and sister firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago.

An event in Salina will begin at the exact time the first airliner crashed into one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th, 2001, 7:46 AM Central Time.

The Salina Fire Department Honor Guard will anchor the ceremony, which the agency annually presents. The honor guard will march out to the flagpole, stand at attention the entire time, and then retire the colors at the end.

In between, several symbolic remembrances will be held. Dispatch will tone out a memorial, all units at all stations will pull out onto the front pad with emergency lights on for 1 minute, a last alarm of 3 rings, 3 times on a bell will sound, and there will be a moment of silence and prayer.

The ceremony in Salina will be one of many around the country, as Americans remember those killed 20 years ago in the terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died when four hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center complex, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.