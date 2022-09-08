Salina, KS

Salina FD Ready For 9/11 Event

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2022

Final preparations are underway as the Salina Fire Department and the City of Salina get ready for the “Inaugural Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk”.

The event will be held this Sunday, September 11th, at the Graves Family Sports Complex on the Campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. The climb will take place on the steps of the newly named, “JRI Hospitality Stadium”, and the 5K walk will loop around the KWU campus.

According to the Salina Fire Department, the event is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on September 11th, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of an FDNY member, but it symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure
that each of the 343 firefighters is honored and that the world knows that we will never forget.

The 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb & Family Walk is a way for firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, families, friends and the community to honor and remember. All participants will have the honor of carrying the name badge of one of the fallen 343 firefighters and will also receive a 9/11 Stair Climb / Family Walk T-shirts to commemorate the event.

All proceeds will benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (501c3) which have provided much needed assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001.

There will also be an after climb/walk reception hosted by the Library Sports Bar and Grill, 1307 S. Santa Fe Ave, Salina. There will be food graciously donated by Martinelli’s Little Italy as well as live music performances by Lix and Sunset Sinners and much more.

For more information or to register please visit our website at: https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/centralkansas.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

