Salina FD Plans Second Stair Climb

The Salina Fire Department is planning its second “Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Family Walk”.

According to the organization the second annual Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk returns to the Kansas Wesleyan University campus, scheduled for Saturday morning, September 9th, at JRI Stadium in the Graves Family Sports Complex. The accompanying 5K Family Fun Walk will encircle the KWU campus, at the same time. Event registration and check-in opens at 7:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony beginning at 9:00 AM.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk is the only stair climb in Kansas that directly supports the mission of the NFFF and the FDNY Counselling Services. Last years’s event in Salina generated nearly $10,000.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & Family Fun Walk is a way for Salina citizens and civic leaders to honor and remember the Fire Dept of New York firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. Each Stair Climb or Fun Walk participant, or those who attend the opening ceremony, can pay tribute to the 300+ fallen FDNY firefighters by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center at the stadium, or may particulate in a virtual stair climb through the Salina Family YMCA.

“Your participation not only remembers the sacrifice of each FDNY member but also symbolically completes their heroic journey to selflessly save others,” says event organizer Tony Sneidar, who serves as the City of Salina Fire Department Chief. “Through community support, we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters is honored, and that the world knows that we will never forget.” Since 9/11/2001, an additional 340+ FDNY members have died from 9/11-related illness or injury from working the smoke-infested rubble at the World Trade Center site. Last year, of the 50 Memorial Stair Climbs held nationally, the inaugural Central Kansas event ranked 14th in net proceeds earned, with a total of $25,875 donated by generous supporters and sponsors. For the 2023 event, the charitable goal is to raise $35,000.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & 5K Family Fun Walk are not timed events. It is a way for the entire community, firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, families, and friends to honor and remember those who served and sacrificed on that day, and all that meant to American citizens. Each local and regional participant will honor the fallen by carrying the name badge of one of the 343 firefighters. Participants who pre-register also will receive a complimentary 9/11 Stair Climb / Family Fun Walk t-shirt to commemorate their time at the event.

All event donations and proceeds benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit, and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (501(c)(3), which provide much-needed assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of 9/11 late firefighters. There are event-sponsorship opportunities available.

Later in the day after the Stair Climb and Fun Walk conclude, there is an after-event reception out at Tumbleweed event facility just east of Brookville, from 6 p.m. on, featuring food, live music, time to chat with local firefighters, and more. This year, the event will host Lieutenant Joe Minogue, FDNY Ret., as a special guest. His insight into the events of 9/11 and its global aftermath, will inspire all who hear him speak that night or catch one of his appearances at various civic groups a few days beforehand.

For details on how to make a donation to the Stair Climb/Fun Walk, go to https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/centralkansas23

For details on how to participate in the virtual Stair Climb, visit https://www.salinaymca.org