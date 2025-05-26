Salina Farm & Art Market Opens For Season

The Salina Farm & Art Market officially opened its 2025 season this weekend, welcoming vendors and visitors to Downtown Salina.

With cool May temperatures setting the scene, attendees browsed a variety of fresh, locally sourced goods including eggs, meats, baked treats, and freshly brewed coffee.

The market, located at 149 N Santa Fe in Downtown Salina, operates every Saturday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Organizers say the event continues to be a popular gathering spot for residents looking to support local farmers and artisans.

The purpose of the Salina Farm & Art Market is to connect and bring farmers, artisans, and the residents of the Salina area together, while fostering a sustainable, welcoming, and thriving community. The Farm & Art Market supports the local food system, increases the marketing opportunities for farmers and small businesses through collaboration with Salina Downtown Inc., provides access to a variety of locally sourced items, and increases overall access to healthy, affordable, fresh food in Salina.

Local vendors say they’re excited to connect with the community and share their handcrafted and homegrown products throughout the season.

