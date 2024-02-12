Salina Fan Bus to KC Super Bowl Rally

Fresh off a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City is prepping for a Super Bowl victory parade and rally for the Chiefs, and Meridian Media is planning to take a busload of fans to the event.

The victory celebration is set for this Wednesday and will include a rally in front of Union Station.

The fan bus out of Salina will leave at 6:00 Wednesday morning, and return after the Super Bowl celebration. Along with the victory celebration, the trip will include a barbecue meal and a stop at the Rally House fan store in Shawnee to shop for Super Bowl merchandise. Cost for the trip is $110 per person.

Kansas City won its third Super Bowl title in five years Sunday, becoming the first team to win back-to-back NFL championships in almost 20 years.

When the Chiefs won last year, close to a million people flooded downtown streets for a victory parade and rally.

Photo via Kansas City Chiefs