Salina Falcons Push Record to 6-0 After Sweep of McPherson

Over the weekend, the Salina Falcons opened the 2018 campaign with four stellar pitching performances.

At McPherson, the offense stole the show.

Zach Farmer homered for one of his five hits, Salina pounded out 22 hits in total and the Falcons handled McPherson 14-1 and 10-3. Salina increased its record to 6-0.

In the opener, the Falcons wasted no time getting on the board, putting up 12 runs in the first two innings. Ryan Dix, Cason Long, Seth Catania, Sheldon Perez and Brayden Pavey all drove in runs in the seven-run second frame. Pavey went 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs. Dix and Catania each drove in a pair of runs.

Catania on the bump threw 42 pitches in three innings for the victory. Catania scattered three hits, one run with two strikeouts.

Salina 10, McPherson 3

The second inning powered Salina to another victory.

The Falcons recorded five runs in the frame, paced by Brady McAfee’s two-run double. Farmer then drove in McAfee for the first of his three RBI.

McPherson put up a fight in the bottom of the inning, plating three runs, but Salina pushed past McPherson with three runs in the fourth. Farmer went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a homerun. McAfee finished with two hits and three RBI.

McAfee earned the victory, allowing three hits, three runs and striking out two in four innings of work. Ben Driver, Brogen Richardson and Kade Stover combined for a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in the last three frames.

Salina heads to Emporia for the Sam Ellis Classic this weekend. The Falcons open with Shawnee Mission North at 5 pm on Friday. On Saturday, Salina plays Wichita at 11 am followed by a 3 pm showdown with the Kansas Indians.