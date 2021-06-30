Salina, KS

Salina Falcons Pick Up Two Wins

Pat StrathmanJune 30, 2021

Over the weekend, the Salina Falcons snapped a 10-game losing skid. Now, they’re on a roll.

Salina hosted Pratt and Great Bend Tuesday evening for a triangular at Dean Evans Stadium. Salina’s pitching contained Pratt’s bats for a 4-1 victory while the Falcons used a big second inning to defeat Great Bend 7-3.

In the contest with Pratt, Salina took advantage of five errors, two coming in the first. One led to a run while Nick Shutz delivered the other with a RBI single.

Pratt trimmed the deficit in half in the second, but Salina took control of the game with two runs in the fifth. Nick Clayson scored on an error and Parker Benoit followed with a double to left center to score Mason Gary.

Ty Miller turned in a sensational performance. Miller scattered five hits, one run, and three strikeouts in five innings. Shutz replaced him and allowed a walk.

The start of the nightcap versus Great Bend was somewhat similar to the Pratt contest. Salina scored twice in the bottom of the first. Salina scored on an error and added another tally with a RBI single by Kade Barber.

Great Bend plated one run in the second, but the Falcons had five in the home half of the frame. Ty Miller scored on a ground out by Brycen Mitchell. Zac Redding advanced home on Nick Clayson’s single. Clayson scored on Jayton Mathis’ double. Benoit finished off the monster inning with a two-RBI double.

Devante Keim-Owens was 2-for-3 at the plate, but was solid on the hill. He lasted four innings, gave up two hits, one earned run and walked three. Mathis was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a RBI.

