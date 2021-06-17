Salina Falcons Fall to Hutchinson

Pat StrathmanJune 17, 2021

After a week off, the Salina Falcons returned to the field Wednesday night.

However, multiple mistakes plagued the Falcons in their road contest at Hutchinson.

Salina suffered from seven walks, a wild pitch, and three errors in a 9-2, nine-inning defeat to Hutch. The Falcons dropped to 6-4 on the season.

Hutch started its day at the plate with a triple. That set up an early run in the bottom of the first. Salina answered with a one-out triple by Peyton Jones in the second. He would tie the game on Hutchinson’s lone error on the day.

Things spiraled out of control for Salina in the home half of the second. Hutch plated four runs on two walks, a hit batter, and a wild pitch. Hutch added two runs in the third on an error and two more in the fourth on an error and a walk.

In total, Salina issued seven walks and hit five batters. Parker Benoit drove in one of the two runs for Salina. Devante Keim-Owens was 2-for-3.

Salina will head to Wichita for the Cowley/Newman Showcase. Play will begin Friday and end Sunday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Scrappers Too Much for Falcons

June 10, 2021 9:45 am

Falcons Split at Buhler

June 9, 2021 10:39 am

Redding’s Walkoff Propels Falcons to Sw...

June 5, 2021 10:25 am

Falcons Open Season with Sweep of Hutch

June 2, 2021 10:47 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina Falcons Fall to Hutchinson

After a week off, the Salina Falcons returned to the field Wednesday night. However, multiple mis...

June 17, 2021 Comments

2021 Smoky Hill River Festival Prin...

Top News

June 17, 2021

Kansas Harvest Beginning

Farming News

June 17, 2021

Tuition Freeze at 5 of 6 State Univ...

Kansas News

June 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tuition Freeze at 5 of 6 ...
June 17, 2021Comments
Distracted Driver Hurt in...
June 17, 2021Comments
Half-Staff Flags to Honor...
June 16, 2021Comments
37.7 Percent of Saline Co...
June 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices