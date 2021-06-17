Salina Falcons Fall to Hutchinson

After a week off, the Salina Falcons returned to the field Wednesday night.

However, multiple mistakes plagued the Falcons in their road contest at Hutchinson.

Salina suffered from seven walks, a wild pitch, and three errors in a 9-2, nine-inning defeat to Hutch. The Falcons dropped to 6-4 on the season.

Hutch started its day at the plate with a triple. That set up an early run in the bottom of the first. Salina answered with a one-out triple by Peyton Jones in the second. He would tie the game on Hutchinson’s lone error on the day.

Things spiraled out of control for Salina in the home half of the second. Hutch plated four runs on two walks, a hit batter, and a wild pitch. Hutch added two runs in the third on an error and two more in the fourth on an error and a walk.

In total, Salina issued seven walks and hit five batters. Parker Benoit drove in one of the two runs for Salina. Devante Keim-Owens was 2-for-3.

Salina will head to Wichita for the Cowley/Newman Showcase. Play will begin Friday and end Sunday.