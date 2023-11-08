Salina, Ellsworth, Abilene “Made in Kansas” Manufacturers

A couple of Salina manufacturers, one from Abilene, and one from Ellsworth are among the the inaugural group of “Made in Kansas” organizations. The “Made in Kansas” efforts is powered by Kansas Department of Commerce to help promote Kansas manufacturers to customers across Kansas and around the globe.

According to the agency, Great Plains Manufacturing and Vortex Global both in Salina, Rawhide Portable Corral in Abilene, and MaiCo Industries in Ellsworth are included in the first 13 “Made in Kansas” manufacturers.

The Made in Kansas program is designed to showcase Kansas-made products and provide those companies with a verified stamp of assurance for use in promotional activities. Participation is free. To join the Made in Kansas program, a business must utilize manufacturing in the production process and meet one additional criterion:

More than half the components come from Kansas

Final assembly takes place in Kansas

Kansas-headquartered company includes design and/or engineering functions

“Some of the finest products in the world are made right here in Kansas, but the world might not know that yet,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This initiative highlights first-class manufacturers that contribute significantly to their local communities as well as the overall state economy.”

Commerce established the program to create a tangible means for companies to communicate that their products are made in Kansas. Certified program partner manufacturers have access to the exclusive Made in Kansas seal to feature on packaging, products and promotional materials.

“Having a Made in Kansas logo on products lets customers know they are purchasing excellence, reliability and consistency,” Program Manager Corrie Ann Campbell said. “Our manufacturers embody the Kansas work ethic, which is honed by more than 160 years of pioneering spirit and commitment to workmanship.”

Kansas manufacturers are encouraged to take advantage of the program and proudly display their entrepreneurism and ingenuity for the rest of the world to see. For more information about the Made in Kansas program and its partner companies, click here.

The first manufacturers that have been accepted as Made in Kansas Program participants are: