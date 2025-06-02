Salina Election Field Set

Following the Monday noon deadline to file to run for office, local races are set for the upcoming city and school elections in November. At stake in Salina are three seats on the Salina City Commission, along with three seats on the USD 305 school board.

There are nine candidates who filed to run for Salina City Commission, including all three incumbents. They are Dr. Trent Davis, Greg Lenkiewicz, and Bill Longbine. Randall Hardy, a former city commissioner and state legislator filed to run, as did former Saline County Commissioner John Price.

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss tells KSAL News there there will not be a primary election. She says a minimum of ten candidates is required for a primary.

The complete list of Salina City Commission candidates includes:

Keith Cooper

Trent W Davis

Randall R Hardy

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller

Dean Klenda

Greg Lenkiewicz

Bill Longbine

John C Price

Doug Rempp

For the USD 305 school board, five candidates filed to run, including two incumbents. They are Bonnie Schamberger and Gabe Grant. Jim Fletcher did not file to run again.

The complete list of Salina USD 305 candidates includes:

Amy Freelove

Gabe Grant

Dana Johnson

Rebecca Lynn Norlin

Bonnie Schamberger

The general election is Tuesday, November 4th.