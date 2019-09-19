Salina, KS

Salina DVACK Receives Over $60,000 in Grant Funding

KSAL StaffSeptember 19, 2019

Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $1.2 million from the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) grant program awarded to communities across Kansas.

“It takes great courage to leave an abuser. Oftentimes, victims need to leave a dangerous situation quickly,” Kelly said. “We must do all we can to encourage women and men to leave abusive relationships. Housing and other resources must be available to keep our survivors and children safe. This grant will help provide these critical resources where they are needed most.”

The FVPSA grant program assists states in their efforts to support the establishment, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects to:

1) prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence;

2) provide immediate shelter, support services and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence or dating violence and their dependents; and

3) provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence or dating violence including victims who are members of underserved populations.

These programs provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention and advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.

2020 FVPSA Grant Awards:

County Organization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited $43,657
Barton Family Crisis Center $54,105
Butler Family Life Center $49,580
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $64,100
Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $67,735
Ellis Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $71,526
Finney Family Crisis Services $50,070
Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $47,838
Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $49,558
Johnson SAFEHOME $137,328
Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $50,103
Lyon SOS $52,816
Reno BrightHouse $52,527
Riley Crisis Center $71,590
Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $61,875
Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $78,668
Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $90,505
Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $46,187
Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $70,149
Wyandotte Friends of Yates $62,373
  TOTAL $1,272,290

