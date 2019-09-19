Salina DVACK Receives Over $60,000 in Grant Funding

Governor Laura Kelly announced more than $1.2 million from the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) grant program awarded to communities across Kansas.

“It takes great courage to leave an abuser. Oftentimes, victims need to leave a dangerous situation quickly,” Kelly said. “We must do all we can to encourage women and men to leave abusive relationships. Housing and other resources must be available to keep our survivors and children safe. This grant will help provide these critical resources where they are needed most.”

The FVPSA grant program assists states in their efforts to support the establishment, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects to:

1) prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence;

2) provide immediate shelter, support services and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence or dating violence and their dependents; and

3) provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence or dating violence including victims who are members of underserved populations.

These programs provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention and advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.

2020 FVPSA Grant Awards: