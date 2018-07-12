Salina Dumps Newton, 10-1

After claiming their first Kansas Grand Slam championship in 25 years, the Salina Falcons stepped back on the diamond to face Newton, a team that has handed Salina one of two losses this season.

Salina made sure a third didn’t happen.

Starter Cade Sterrett pitched a two-hitter, Brayden Pavey drove in four runs, and the Falcons downed the Newton Knights 10-1. Both teams agreed to cancel the second game of the scheduled doubleheader, citing lack of pitching.

Ethan Kickhaefer opened the day with a two-RBI single to center. Pavey followed up the knock with one of his own, putting the Falcons ahead 3-0.

Sterrett faced little resistance to start, striking out three of the first four batters faced. Sterrett struck out five with two hits allowed in four innings of work. Brady McAfee tossed two innings, giving up three hits with one strikeout.

Pavey finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and one run. Kickhaefer drove in two with his two hits. Zach Farmer provided a RBI strike as well.

Salina improved to 26-2 with one doubleheader left before the Zone tournament. The Falcons play at Wichita on Thursday.