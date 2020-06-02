Salina Drive-Thru Recycling Center Reopening

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center be back open for business Wednesday.

According to the city, there will be several modifications to the facility’s operating hours and procedures, resulting from expected budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the April safer-at-home order.

The previous restriction on plastic bags for transporting recyclables has been removed.

Temporary Hours of Operation

Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Plastic Bags

City Commissioners voted unanimously to allow the continued use of plastic bags to drop off recyclables.

Customers may once again drop off their recyclables in plastic or paper bags, cardboard boxes, baskets, bins or tubs; staff requests that materials are brought in an approved container.

Vehicle Traffic

Long lines are expected during the first few weeks. Please be patient as we work to process a higher than normal amount of recyclables.

There may be two lines formed with separate trucks within the fenced-in area, one inside the building and one outside the building (on the north side) to help facilitate a larger number of customers.

Motorists may be directed to turn left (south) when exiting the facility onto the gravel area to prevent traffic jams from the anticipated line of cars and the construction on North Street between Santa Fe Avenue and North Ninth Street.

As the number of customers is reduced, staff may return to its normal operation of a single lane of traffic inside the building only and allow exiting in either direction.

End-of-day Gate Closure

At about 3:45 p.m. (Wednesday – Friday) and 11:45 a.m. (Saturdays), a staff member will walk the line of customers, if any, and inform them the facility will be closing in 15 minutes.

At 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on Saturdays, the gates will be closed. Anyone waiting in line outside the gates will have to come back when the facility is opened again.

If you have any questions, please call General Services at (785) 309-5750.