Salina Downtown’s Colorful History Highlighted

From brothels to churches, gunfights to car chases and even an ax wielding woman, Salina’s downtown area has pretty much seen it all.

If you would like to learn a little bit more about the history of Downtown Salina, make plans to attend an event this Thursday evening. John Burchill from Kansas Wesleyan University will share stories from downtown Salina’s past at the Smoky Hill Museum from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The presentation will also be simultaneously available on Zoom. Burchill is an author and associate professor of criminal justice at KWU.

Seating is limited in the Museum lobby, but there will be an overflow seating area in the community room on the second floor of the Museum.

According to the museum, Burchill will introduce you to characters, criminals, movers and shakers; the brave and the not-so-brave; the up-and-coming as well as the down-and-out.

The museum’s current exhibit, The Crossroads, is all about downtown Salina and will be up for just a bit longer. This presentation is a perfect complement to the exhibit.