Salina Downtown Receives Main Street Accreditation

Salina Downtown has earned designation as an Accredited Main Street America.

According to the organization, the designation comes after meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The Salina Downtown Inc.’s performance is annually evaluated by Kansas Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Salina Downtown has seen a surge of excitement and momentum in the last year. Salina Downtown Inc has a full staff working hard to bring live entertainment and events to our local community and for our out-of-town guests to enjoy. In the past year and in early 2022 we have installed 47 security cameras though out the district. We brought back First Friday and are thrilled to say that we have live entertainment in the district now through the end of October 2022. “We are so excited about our accomplishments in the last year. Our office is so proud to represent our downtown business owners by helping make downtown Salina a destination”, said Leslie Bishop, Executive Director. Leslie also stated, “being recognized as a designated Kansas Main Street and an accredited member of Main Street America will allow Salina Downtown to local and national support.

Salina Downtown

Salina Downtown is a destination location being conveniently located at the crossroads of I-135 and I-70. It is also home to the beautiful 1931 historical Stiefel Theatre, Smoky Hill Museum, the Salina Art Center, The Garage and the Salina Fieldhouse. Salina Downtown is a place where you can not only dine and shop with friends, but gather for historic car cruises, parades, and family fun runs. Our pedestrian friendly atmosphere encourages you to explore, experience, and enjoy, what Salina Downtown has to offer! Our Mission is to Champion a Healthy and Vibrant Community. Visit salinadowntown.org

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Our network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $95.33 billion in new public and private investment, generated 161,036 net new businesses and 717,723 net new jobs, and rehabilitated more than 314,431 buildings. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.