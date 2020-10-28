Salina Doctor Appointed to State Board

A doctor in Salina is among new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointments on Tuesday. Among them are Salina Podiatrist Dr. Richard Bradbury.

Here is the complete list of appointments:

State Board of Examiners in Optometry

The Board administers and enforces the provisions of Kansas Optometry Law so that the highest quality of eye care is provided to Kansans.

Dr. Dawn Bircher, Overland Park

Board of Healing Arts

The Board of Healing Arts regulates eleven health care professions to ensure that they meet and maintain certain qualifications in order to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct, and other proscribed behavior by individuals who have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.

Dr. Richard Bradbury, Salina

KPERS Board of Trustees* Appointment is subject to Senate confirmation*



The Board oversees the investments of the retirement system funds.

James Zakoura, Overland Park (reappointment)

Council on Travel and Tourism

The purpose of the Council is to advise on the development of new tourist attractions in Kansas and on the expansion of existing tourist attractions.