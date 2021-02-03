Salina Dillons Pharmacies to Administer Vaccinations

Nearly two-dozen Kansas grocery store pharmacies, including two in Salina, have been selected to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Twenty-two Dillons pharmacy locations across the state will take part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan. Ten Dillons locations in Wichita as well as stores in Topeka, Lawrence, Hutchinson, Salina, Derby, Andover and Manhattan will receive a limited number of doses each week starting on February 11th.

According to Dillons, they have been asked to expand their capabilities in scheduling appointments and new locations as supply grows.

Wichita 8828 W. 13th St. (13 th and Tyler) 7707 E. Central (Central and Rock) 4747 S. Broadway (47 th and Broadway) 3932 W. 13th St. (13 th and West) 10222 W. 21st (21 st and Maize) 3211 S. Seneca (32 nd and Seneca) 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct. (21 st and Rock) 10515 W. Central (Central and Maize) 1910 W. 21st Street North (21 st and Amidon) 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor)

Topeka 6829 SW 29th St (29 th and Urish) 800 N.W. 25 th (North Topeka) 2010 S.E. 29 th (29 th and California)

Lawrence 4701 West 6 th (6 th and Wakarusa) 1015 W. 23 rd (23 rd and Naismith)

Hutchinson 206 W. 5th St. (5 th and Adams) 3200 Plaza East Dr. (30 th Street Dillons)

Salina 2350 Planet Ave. (Planet Ave Dillons) 1235 E. Cloud Street (Cloud & Ohio)

Derby 1624 N. Rock Road (Derby Dillons Marketplace)

Andover 225 East Cloud (Andover Dillons Marketplace)

Manhattan 1101 Westloop Place (Westloop Dillons)



Dillons pharmacies expect to have vaccine in hand February 11th and will begin allowing appointments via the online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.

These vaccines will be administered following the specific phased guidelines active in each county at the time of release as determined by each local health department. Visit www.CDC.gov/coronavirus or www.dillons.com/covidvaccine for the most current guidelines. If appointments are made by individuals outside the local county guidance, we are required to cancel the appointment and turn away individuals who show up and do not meet the criteria.