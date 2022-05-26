Salina DG Market Now Open

Though it’s still a work in progress, the new DG Market in downtown Salina is now open.

The Dollar General Store at 140 South Santa Fe closed earlier this week. Though all of the shelves are not fully stocked yet, most notably some grocery items including fresh produce, Thursday it reopened at 511 East Iron Avenue, a building which was originally a grocery store. as a DG Market.

According to the company, in its new location, Dollar General is offering its first DG Market format in the state, which will offer fresh meats and produce to Saline County customers, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

DG stores strive to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the remodeled Salina location will include the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor, expanded party preparation selection, and fresh produce.

The produce set will offer the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The store will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated food offerings in addition to the same categories, brands, and products that customers trust Dollar General to carry.

DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Salina store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs visit www.dgliteracy.com