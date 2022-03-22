Salina Deputy Graduates From Law Enforcement Training Center

A new Saline County Sheriff Deputy is among nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on March 18th. Deputy Connor Shindoll is among the graduates.
According to the agency, officer Daniel Fulks of the Eudora Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Wes Lovett, chief of police for the Eudora Police Department. James Buettgenbach, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 290th Basic Training Class.
Jon Miles of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.”
Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.
Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.
The graduates, who began their training in November 2021, represented multiple municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:
Barber
Corey Hull, Barber County Sheriff’s Office
Butler
Brendan Crawley, Butler Community College Department of Public Safety
Kyle Sisco, Augusta Department of Public Safety
Cowley
Brian Young, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office
Douglas
Daniel Fulks, Eudora Police Department
Ellis
Rosa Medrano, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office
Ellsworth
Adam Macy, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office
Ford
Ruben Acosta, Dodge City Police Department
Geary
Sydney Chilson, Junction City Police Department
Servando Cossio, Junction City Police Department
Gean Sanchez, Junction City Police Department
Jackson
Rachel Jones, Holton Police Department
Johnson
Stetson Holly, Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission
Leavenworth
Lloyd Durnal, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office
Jon Miles, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office
Lyon
Brandon Ramburger, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
Meade
Noemi Mercado, Meade County Sheriff’s Office
Morris
Markese Godley, Council Grove Police Department
Andrew Lautt, Morris County Sheriff’s Office
Ness
Earnest Obanion, Ness County Sheriff’s Office
Saline
Connor Shindoll, Saline County Sheriff’s Office
Sedgwick
Zachary Hendrich, Wichita State University Police Department
Sumner
Holly Penny, Wellington Police Department
Wyandotte
Richard Lara, Bonner Springs Police Department.