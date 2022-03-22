Salina Deputy Graduates From Law Enforcement Training Center

A new Saline County Sheriff Deputy is among nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on March 18th. Deputy Connor Shindoll is among the graduates.

According to the agency, officer Daniel Fulks of the Eudora Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Wes Lovett, chief of police for the Eudora Police Department. James Buettgenbach, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 290th Basic Training Class.

Jon Miles of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in November 2021, represented multiple municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

Barber

Corey Hull, Barber County Sheriff’s Office

Butler

Brendan Crawley, Butler Community College Department of Public Safety

Kyle Sisco, Augusta Department of Public Safety

Cowley

Brian Young, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas

Daniel Fulks, Eudora Police Department

Ellis

Rosa Medrano, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office

Ellsworth

Adam Macy, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office

Ford

Ruben Acosta, Dodge City Police Department

Geary

Sydney Chilson, Junction City Police Department

Servando Cossio, Junction City Police Department

Gean Sanchez, Junction City Police Department

Jackson

Rachel Jones, Holton Police Department

Johnson

Stetson Holly, Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission

Leavenworth

Lloyd Durnal, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

Jon Miles, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

Lyon

Brandon Ramburger, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Meade

Noemi Mercado, Meade County Sheriff’s Office

Morris

Markese Godley, Council Grove Police Department

Andrew Lautt, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Ness

Earnest Obanion, Ness County Sheriff’s Office

Saline

Connor Shindoll, Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick

Zachary Hendrich, Wichita State University Police Department

Sumner

Holly Penny, Wellington Police Department

Wyandotte

Richard Lara, Bonner Springs Police Department.