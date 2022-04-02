Salina Crossroads Marathon Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the inaugural Salina Crossroads Marathon event.

Organizers say the event is for serious runners, fun runners, and walkers.

This Boston Marathon Qualifying race is also certified by USTAF. Elements are being added to make this an energizing, exciting and entertaining race. Join the Salina Crossroads Marathon Facebook Group for more information as it develops.

4.01K? That’s not a typo. This Fun Run is sponsored by BeWealth and provides a fun twist from a traditional 5K and is 2.5 Miles.

Registration and Runners Reception will be hosted at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Salina Downtown.

There will be 3 events

Full Marathon (26.2 miles) (Boston Qualifier) The Marathon Route is a 13.1 mile course. Full Marathon Runners will run the loop twice.

Half-Marathon (13.1 miles) Runners will run the 13.1 mile loop once.

4.01K (2.5 miles) The 4.01K will loop back around early and finish back south on Santa Fe.

The race will start downtown just north of the Homewood Suite by Hilton Salina Downtown by First Bank Kansas and head north through the heart of downtown just past the amazing new mural. The course will head east and navigate through Salina parks, over the Smoky Hill River, under the Crawford bridge, on the levee, in and around Indian Rock, and have an inspiring finish from Prescott on Santa Fe all the way back to the finish line with support cheering you on!

Runners from all over are welcomed. Partnering hotels, airlines, transportation, and more info will be available on our website and Facebook Group soon.

Salina Downtown merchants will be hosting their annual Holiday Open Houses during the race weekend. Salina Downtown has recently been revitalized. Runners and families are encouraged to come early and stay late. There is so much to see and do in Salina Downtown. Food, Shopping, Entertainment, Art and so much more!

Marathon proceeds will go to local non-profit organizations that focus on youth sports.