Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 68 °

Salina Crime Stoppers 9-14-18

Todd PittengerSeptember 14, 2018

A theft of an industrial GPS unit is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Thursday, August 27, 2018, sometime between 0930 – 1230 hours, Smoky Hill Construction was performing duties on the Santa Fe project in the 100 block of S 4th Street in Salina.

A GPS unit was stolen from a 7’ pole which was on the ground next to a sidewalk.

The GPS unit, is a grey and blue circular unit, made by SOKKIA, and has the markings of GRX2 on the device. There is a black colored antenna affixed to the device. The value of the GPS unit is $12,000. This device was out on the worksite daily.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Scam Cost Salina Man

A Salina man was duped for over $1,300 after trying to make a sale on an internet site. Police Ca...

September 14, 2018 Comments

Salina Crime Stoppers 9-14-18

Kansas News

September 14, 2018

AG Sessions to Speak to Kansas Law ...

Top News

September 14, 2018

Fillmyer Rebounds with Solid Start ...

Sports News

September 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scam Cost Salina Man
September 14, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 9-1...
September 14, 2018Comments
Fallen Troopers Being Hon...
September 13, 2018Comments
Teens Arrested after Igni...
September 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH