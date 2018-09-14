Salina Crime Stoppers 9-14-18

A theft of an industrial GPS unit is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Thursday, August 27, 2018, sometime between 0930 – 1230 hours, Smoky Hill Construction was performing duties on the Santa Fe project in the 100 block of S 4th Street in Salina.

A GPS unit was stolen from a 7’ pole which was on the ground next to a sidewalk.

The GPS unit, is a grey and blue circular unit, made by SOKKIA, and has the markings of GRX2 on the device. There is a black colored antenna affixed to the device. The value of the GPS unit is $12,000. This device was out on the worksite daily.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.