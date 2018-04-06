Salina Crime Stoppers 4-6-18

The death of a miniature horse is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.
Between Friday March 30, 2018 at 8:00pm and Saturday March 31st at 8:30am, unknown suspect(s) shot and killed a miniature horse in the 4200 block of E. K4 Hwy. The horse was contained in its pasture when it was shot.
In addition to the Crime Stoppers cash reward, there has been a private reward offered if an arrest is made in this case.
If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.
You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,500 and you are not required to give your name.