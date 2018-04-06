Salina Crime Stoppers 4-6-18

The death of a miniature horse is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Between Friday March 30, 2018 at 8:00pm and Saturday March 31st at 8:30am, unknown suspect(s) shot and killed a miniature horse in the 4200 block of E. K4 Hwy. The horse was contained in its pasture when it was shot.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers cash reward, there has been a private reward offered if an arrest is made in this case.