Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 18 °

Salina Crime Stoppers 4-6-18

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2018

The death of a miniature horse is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Between Friday March 30, 2018 at 8:00pm and Saturday March 31st at 8:30am, unknown suspect(s) shot and killed a miniature horse in the 4200 block of E. K4 Hwy. The horse was contained in its pasture when it was shot.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers cash reward, there has been a private reward offered if an arrest is made in this case.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,500 and you are not required to give your name.

 

“Misty”

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Unusual Aerial Rescue

Salina first responders Friday morning performed an unusual aerial rescue. They rescued a squirrel i...

April 6, 2018 Comments

Free Landfill Day Later This Month

Kansas News

April 6, 2018

Salinans Win “Suite Deal̶...

Top News

April 6, 2018

Eisenhower Presidential Library and...

Kansas News

April 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Landfill Day Later T...
April 6, 2018Comments
Eisenhower Presidential L...
April 6, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 4-6...
April 6, 2018Comments
Missing Teen Sought
April 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH