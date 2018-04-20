Salina Crime Stoppers 4-20-18

A string of business burglaries highlight the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Sometime between, Monday, April 2, 2018, at 8:30 pm, and Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 6:30 am, a burglary occurred at Fresh Look Cleaners, 820 E. Crawford, Salina, KS. Force was used to gain

entry into the business. Taken from the business was a small black safe and a large beige and silver safe along with cash. Total loss was valued at over $2,000.

Sometime between Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 10:30 pm, and Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 5:50 am, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into La Casita, 1601 W. Crawford, Salina, KS. Taken from the

business was a Folger’s coffee container used to store coins and a black and gray digital safe containing currency. Total loss was valued at about $7000.

Sometime during the evening hours on Sunday, April 8, 2018, between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered Jumpin Joes, 1634 Sunflower, Salina, KS, by breaking out a

window. The suspect then forced entry into an office and took three small lock box safes. Total loss was valued at about a $1000.

