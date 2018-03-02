Salina Crime Stoppers 3-2-18

A theft from a storage building is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.
Between December 1, 2017 and February 16, 2018, unknown suspect(s) entered a storage building located in the 700 block of Maple Street in Gypsum, Kansas. The following items have been reported stolen:
- Harley Davidson motorcycle seat from a 2013 Harley
- Two Sansui brand speakers measuring about 18”x24”x14”
- A 24” bass drum described as custom painted black w/ a yellow strap
- A silver sparkle colored saber drum
Minor damage was done to the building in order to gain entry.
Total loss and damage is estimated to be about $950.
If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.
You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.