Salina Crime Stoppers 3-2-18

A theft from a storage building is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Between December 1, 2017 and February 16, 2018, unknown suspect(s) entered a storage building located in the 700 block of Maple Street in Gypsum, Kansas. The following items have been reported stolen:

Harley Davidson motorcycle seat from a 2013 Harley

Two Sansui brand speakers measuring about 18”x24”x14”

A 24” bass drum described as custom painted black w/ a yellow strap

A silver sparkle colored saber drum

Minor damage was done to the building in order to gain entry.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be about $950.