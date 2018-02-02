Salina Crime Stoppers 2-2-18

Between January 27, 2018 and January 31, 2018, unknown suspect(s) entered a shed on a property located in the 8000 block of Shane Hunter, which is located just outside Assaria.

The following tools have been reported stolen (all of which are unknown makes/models):

A circular saw, electric stapler, air brad nailer, a metal toolbox containing misc. hand tools, a plastic toolbox containing misc. hand tools, a gas powered weed-eater, horse tack (misc. bridles, harnesses, etc.), and several heavy duty log chains.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Total loss is estimated to be about $1000.

