Salina Crime Stoppers 1-12-18

Burglaries at a Salina camper business in which over $6,000 worth of items were taken are this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.
Sometime between December 2, 2017 and December 4, 2017, unknown suspect(s) broke into several campers at Lorenson Industries located at 461 E. Avenue A. Property stolen included:
Over-the-ear radios
Several unknown pairs of binoculars
Unknown brand, small TV
Craftsman combo wrenches, Craftsman socket set, and other misc. Craftsman tools
Surge Guard 50 amp surge protector
Thunderbolt 25 watt solar panels
Milwaukee cordless hammer drill
Delta high rise faucet
Gordon 10×50 binoculars
A black Generac 17500 watt generator
Total loss and including damages is estimated to be over $6000.
If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.
