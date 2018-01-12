Salina Crime Stoppers 1-12-18

Burglaries at a Salina camper business in which over $6,000 worth of items were taken are this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

Sometime between December 2, 2017 and December 4, 2017, unknown suspect(s) broke into several campers at Lorenson Industries located at 461 E. Avenue A. Property stolen included:

Over-the-ear radios

Several unknown pairs of binoculars

Unknown brand, small TV

Craftsman combo wrenches, Craftsman socket set, and other misc. Craftsman tools

Surge Guard 50 amp surge protector

Thunderbolt 25 watt solar panels

Milwaukee cordless hammer drill

Delta high rise faucet

Gordon 10×50 binoculars

A black Generac 17500 watt generator

Total loss and including damages is estimated to be over $6000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.