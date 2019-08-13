Salina, KS

Salina Couple Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 13, 2019

Two people from Salina were transported to a hospital following a single vehicle crash in Northwest Kansas Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Diana Matteson of Salina was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck headed west on K18 Highway in Rooks County. The truck veered left, crossed the lane, and entered a ditch. It continued in the ditch striking a concrete culvert and then striking a round bale where it came to a rest.

Matteson and a passenger, 74-year-old Glyn Matteson Jr, were both transported to the Rooks County Health Center hospital in Plainville with possible injuries.

The crash happened at 5:20 Monday evening  on K18 Highway, 2.75 east of the junction  U.S. 83 Highway in rural Rooks County.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

