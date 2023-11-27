Salina County Sheriff’s Notes 11-27-23

No one was injured after a vehicle fire on Saturday evening. Deputies report the owner of a 2004 Ford Ranger was sitting in the vehicle warming it up in the parking lot at Stryten Energy in the 400 block of E. Berg Road. A fire started under the truck and a crew from Salina Fire Department arrived before the vehicle was destroyed. No one was hurt.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Jenni’s Liquor in Brookville on W. Old 40-Highway on Friday morning around 6:30am. Deputies say video shows two males enter the store through the front door with a key and then proceed to steal a number of Crown Royal products including the 5 bottles of the special Kansas City Chiefs edition. Loss is listed at $327.