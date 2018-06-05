Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 70 °

Salina Corporate Cup Begins

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2018

The games of the Salina Family YMCA’s Corporate Cup are underway. A weekend fun run got the event started.

The Salina Corporate Cup Challenge is designed to promote health, wellness, and camaraderie within participating businesses, and the community of Salina. Organizers want to promote healthy activity while at the same time, encourage businesses to bond with each other and other businesses in Salina.

The Salina Corporate Cup Challenge is a way to promote a business and network in the community.

 

2018 Salina Corporate Cup Standings

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Massage Parlor Operators Accused of...

Indictments unsealed on Tuesday allege that massage parlors in Topeka, Lawrence, and Salina were fro...

June 5, 2018 Comments

Salina Shock Ready for Second Year

Sports News

June 5, 2018

Delivery of Project Salina Food Und...

Kansas News

June 5, 2018

Salina Shooting Range Project Scrap...

Top News

June 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Delivery of Project Salin...
June 5, 2018Comments
Salina Corporate Cup Begi...
June 5, 2018Comments
Of War and Fly Fishing
June 5, 2018Comments
New Transportation Direct...
June 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH