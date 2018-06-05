Salina Corporate Cup Begins

The games of the Salina Family YMCA’s Corporate Cup are underway. A weekend fun run got the event started.

The Salina Corporate Cup Challenge is designed to promote health, wellness, and camaraderie within participating businesses, and the community of Salina. Organizers want to promote healthy activity while at the same time, encourage businesses to bond with each other and other businesses in Salina.

The Salina Corporate Cup Challenge is a way to promote a business and network in the community.