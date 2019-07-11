Salina Convenience Stores Seized by State

Seven Salina convenience stores have been shutdown, and seized by the State of Kansas.

The Rod’s Total convenience stores and gas pumps were seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue. Signs on the stores and the pumps indicate the property has been seized for non-payment of taxes and is now in possession of the State of Kansas.

Zach Fletcher with the Kansas Department of Revenue released the following statement:

“Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) accompanied by the Saline Sheriff Department executed tax warrants and closed Rod’s Convenience Stores for nonpayment of Retailers Sales Tax totaling $49,540.23.

The warrants were filed in Saline County. The businesses affected are located at 1717 W Crawford St, 1401 S Santa Fe Ave, 1339 N 9th, 220 W Magnolia Rd, 1619 W Magnolia Rd, 2140 W Crawford St, 680 S Phillips Ave, Salina KS.

The owner of the business has until Monday, July 15th to enter into a mutual arrangement otherwise the businesses will be closed permanently.

It is KDOR’s policy and practice to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.”