Salina Company Honored as Exporter of the Year

A company based in Salina that manufactures drilling rigs and tooling for industries like environmental, geotechnical, and exploration has been honored as the Governor’s Exporter of the Year.

Geoprobe Systems received the award this week presented by the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas

International Trade Coordinating Council. This award acknowledges one Kansas company who has shown commitment to expanding into international markets and exceptional export performance.

The Governor’s Exporter of the Year award has been given to a Kansas company for more than three decades. The award brings statewide recognition to companies for their export efforts and showcases companies as role models of exporting success in Kansas.

According to Geoprobe, President Tom Omli and Sales Representative Lee Shaw accepted the award.

Omli said, “it is an honor to be chosen as this year’s Kansas Exporter of the Year. This award recognizes our team’s dedication to supporting our customers, both here in the U.S. and around the world.”

Founded in Salina by two local engineers in 1987, Geoprobe leads the drilling industry in new technology and high-quality service. Since then, Geoprobe has expanded to serve more than 65 countries around the globe.