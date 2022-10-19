Salina, KS

Salina Community Corrections Gets Funding

Todd PittengerOctober 19, 2022

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s administration is awarding nearly $2.4 million to 27 Kansas agencies, including one in Salina, to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims.

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

The Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC) oversees the federal criminal justice funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

A total of $2,379,652 was awarded to 27 agencies. The 28th Judicial District Community Corrections in Saline County is receiving $23,375.

 

2023 Justice Assistance Grant Awards
CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
ButlerAugusta Department of Public Safety$32,100
CoffeyCoffey County Sheriff’s Office$58,000
DouglasDouglas County Sheriff’s Office$37,777
DouglasKansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund)$56,947
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$35,044
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$114,045
GrahamGraham County Sheriff’s Office$103,808
GrayGray County Sheriff’s Office$214,223
JohnsonGardner Police Department$12,876
JohnsonMerriam Police Department$82,500
JohnsonSpring Hill Police Department$30,178
LeavenworthBasehor Police Department$83,242
LeavenworthBrothers In Blue Reentry$198,749
Lyon5th Judicial District Community Corrections$43,212
MarshallMarysville Police Department$46,368
MeadeMeade County Sheriff’s Office$80,387
MitchellMitchell County$64,193
MorrisCouncil Grove Police Department$36,000
PrattPratt Police Department$56,940
RushRush County Sheriff’s Office$136,957
Saline28th Judicial District Community Corrections$23,375
SedgwickPark City Police Department$76,800
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$117,403
ShawneeKansas Judicial Branch$151,886
ShawneeNational Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas$129,285
WyandotteAvenue of Life$193,536
WyandotteVillage Initiative$163,821
 TOTAL$2,379,652

