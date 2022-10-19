Salina Community Corrections Gets Funding

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s administration is awarding nearly $2.4 million to 27 Kansas agencies, including one in Salina, to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims.

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

The Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC) oversees the federal criminal justice funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

A total of $2,379,652 was awarded to 27 agencies. The 28th Judicial District Community Corrections in Saline County is receiving $23,375.