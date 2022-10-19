Salina Community Corrections Gets Funding

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s administration is awarding nearly $2.4 million to 27 Kansas agencies, including one in Salina, to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims.
According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.
The Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC) oversees the federal criminal justice funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
A total of $2,379,652 was awarded to 27 agencies. The 28th Judicial District Community Corrections in Saline County is receiving $23,375.
|2023 Justice Assistance Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Butler
|Augusta Department of Public Safety
|$32,100
|Coffey
|Coffey County Sheriff’s Office
|$58,000
|Douglas
|Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
|$37,777
|Douglas
|Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund)
|$56,947
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$35,044
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$114,045
|Graham
|Graham County Sheriff’s Office
|$103,808
|Gray
|Gray County Sheriff’s Office
|$214,223
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$12,876
|Johnson
|Merriam Police Department
|$82,500
|Johnson
|Spring Hill Police Department
|$30,178
|Leavenworth
|Basehor Police Department
|$83,242
|Leavenworth
|Brothers In Blue Reentry
|$198,749
|Lyon
|5th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$43,212
|Marshall
|Marysville Police Department
|$46,368
|Meade
|Meade County Sheriff’s Office
|$80,387
|Mitchell
|Mitchell County
|$64,193
|Morris
|Council Grove Police Department
|$36,000
|Pratt
|Pratt Police Department
|$56,940
|Rush
|Rush County Sheriff’s Office
|$136,957
|Saline
|28th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$23,375
|Sedgwick
|Park City Police Department
|$76,800
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$117,403
|Shawnee
|Kansas Judicial Branch
|$151,886
|Shawnee
|National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas
|$129,285
|Wyandotte
|Avenue of Life
|$193,536
|Wyandotte
|Village Initiative
|$163,821
|TOTAL
|$2,379,652