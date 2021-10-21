Salina Community Corrections Gets $27,000 Grant

The Salina community corrections program is among a group of criminal justice organizations in Kansas which will share more than $2 million in grant funding.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, more than $2 million will be awarded to Kansas criminal justice organizations as part of the 2022 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

“These grant funds will provide our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to keep Kansans safe,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate our partners at the U.S. Department of Justice for their support. My administration will continue leveraging every resource and seeking opportunities to make needed reforms in our criminal justice system and improve public safety for every person in our state.”

The KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice is committed to advancing work that promotes civil rights, increases access to justice, supports crime victims, protects the public from crime and evolving threats, and builds trust between law enforcement and the community.

The JAG funds are provided to criminal justice system partners to address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, the JAG awards are made to local, state, and nonprofit agencies to fund prevention activities; equipment and technology needs; and programs designed to reduce crime, decrease recidivism rates, and provide crime victim services.

A total of $2,396,959 was awarded to 25 agencies.