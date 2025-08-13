Salina Comic Con Event Coming Back

After a several year hiatus, a comic con event is coming back to Salina.

The Salina Comic Con debuted in 2017. The event featured comics, toys, cards, artwork, a cosplay contest, celebrities, and much more. It grew into a popular event, before fading away in 2022.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Salina Comic Con is returning. It will be at a new location, and under new leadership.

Organizer Scotty Walker tells KSAL News he is taking over the comic con. He says he is getting guidance from the former owner, and others in the industry. Plus, he has been participating in comic cons his whole life

Walker says he has big plans for this year’s comic con, including three celebrities who will be at the event. They include Tammy Erin who starred in the “New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking”, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Wayne “The Honkey Tonk Man” Ferris, and Eddie Deezen who is best known for playing “Eugene” in the movie “Grease”.

There will be plenty to do at the comic con. Walker says it will be all things pop culture, and overflowing with vendors.

Among other things there will also be a live wrestling event at the comic con, and there will be a cosplay contest. Walker says he has three excellent judges lined up for the cosplay contest, who will not only judge it, but also mentor and offer advice to those who participate.

Walker says one of his biggest goals was to keep the Salina event affordable.

The Salina Comic Con will be Saturday September 6th 10am -7pm and Sunday September 7th 10am-3pm at the Temple. Tickets are $5 at the door.