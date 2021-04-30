Salina, KS

Salina City Commissioner Resigns

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2021

Salina City Commissioners will discuss a vacancy on the commission which was created this week by the resignation of commissioner Rod Franz, which is effective immediately.

Franz was inured in a fall in early April.

Chris Franz, Brian Franz, and Gayle Martin, who all have power of attorney for Franz, submitted a resignation letter to Mayor Melissa Hodges.

Franz was elected to the city commission in November of 2019. His two-year term is set to expire in January of 2022.

City commissioners at their Monday meeting will begin discussions on appointing someon to fill the now vacant seat.

 

