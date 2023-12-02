Salina Chorale Preparing “Carols of Christmas”

The Salina Chorale is preparing its holiday concert.

Under the direction of William Tuzicka and accompanied by Sue Will, the chorale presents its 2023 “Carols of Christmas,” 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. 9th St. in Salina.

According to the Chorale, it is their “delight to celebrate the season performing together for the fifth time in this space, and for our final holiday concert under director William Tuzicka before he retires.”

The live sound of the chorus in this high ceiling setting rivals that of the big cathedrals of Europe.

Enjoy the sound of the chorus, 50 voices strong, along with musicians, presenting favorite classic carols and introduce new songs for the Christmas holiday.

This year’s collection of carols include:

“Angels Among Us”

“Away in a Manger”

“Candlelight Carol”

“The Christmas Child”

“The First Noel”

“Hallelujah” (with words for the Nativity)

“A Highland Carol”

“Hosanna!”

“Noel: Christmas Eve, 1913”

“The Peace Carol”

“Silent Night”

“Sing Noel, Sing Hallelujah”

“Gau-de-te (Sing Ye All, Now Rejoice)”

“What Child is This?”

“What Strangers Are These?” (about the holy family seeking shelter)

The show also includes the annual tradition of presenting “A Rhapsody of Christmas,” featuring holiday favorites “Good Christian Friends, Rejoice;” “O Come, Emmanuel;” “We Three Kings;” “What Child Is This;” “Joy to the World;” “Away in a Manger;” “Deck the Halls;” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Adult tickets are $15, Students in grades 1-12 are $10, and children kindergarten and younger will be admitted free. Tickets are available for purchase from Salina Chorale members through Saturday, Dec. 9, and thereafter at the door just prior to our concert.